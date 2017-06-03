Singer Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating actor Joe Alwyn for a while now, was spotted with him for the first time next to her private jet, here.

In some photographs, Swift and Alwyn can be seen hugging each other and clicking photographs next to her private jet on Friday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Swift looked comfortable with her new boyfriend, and placed her hand on his rear end.

A little later, another friend joined them after which they posed for a photograph.

In the images, Swift can be seen wearing fitted jeans and a black top.

She has earlier dated record producer Calvin Harris and singer Harry Styles.