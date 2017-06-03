Actor Randeep Hooda, who has joined hands with lawyer Afroz Shah to clean up the dumps around the mangroves around the Mumbai suburbs, says Indian citizens themselves need to keep their city clean instead of blaming the authorities for the same.

“We are always looking to push the blame onto others, if the city isn’t clean we are blaming the PM, but the fact is that we are ourselves making the city dirty. So we need to remedy that,” Randeep said in a statement.

In the past, the “Sarbjit” actor has also been a part of former India skipper Kapil Dev’s NGO to improve poor communities in India.

On the work front, Randeep will next be seen in “Battle of Saragarhi (Movie)”.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, that took place in 1897 between the British Indian Army and the Afghan Orakzai tribesmen, in the North-West Frontier Province (now Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan).

The film also features Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Shadaab Khan and Rannvijay Singh.