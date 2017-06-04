Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne shaved her hair off to encourage women not to rely on their hair to feel beautiful.

The 24-year-old shaved off her hair and made the decision to undergo the drastic make-over because she wanted to inspire people and help them realise they can be “feminine and beautiful” without hiding behind their locks, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“So many people are cutting their hair off. I love that; the more the merrier. I wanted to highlight the fact you don’t need hair to be feminine or beautiful,” Delevingne told Stylist magazine.

The’Suicide Squad’ actress says she has been receiving a lot of compliments about the shape of her head since then.

“People say ‘Girl, you’ve got a really nice shaped head.’ Thank god. I was dropped on my head a lot as a child,” Delevingne said.