Supermodel, TV host, cookbook author and socialite Padma Lakshmi likes to cook food at home “98 per cent of the time” to have a slower-paced and idyllic life.

“I do venture to many of the small farm stands because we cook at home about 98 per cent of the time,” Lakshmi told Beach magazine, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“It’s a chance to have a slower-paced, idyllic life,” she added.

She says the temptation of some of the baked wares on offer in a local store have tested her willpower.

“I used to have to drive around the original shop, instead of passing by it, for fear I would stop in and eat my body weight in their chocolate chip cookies,” she said.