The giant search engine Google on Sunday celebrated the 81st birthday of iconic yesteryear actor Nutan with a doodle.

The Doodle that has been commemorated by Google to Nutan, reflects the ‘Bandini’ actor’s various emotions like happy, sad, and dramatic – form the two “O” of Google.

Google has even complimented a write-up with this Google Doodle which reads, “The conflicted murderess (Bandini). The anguished untouchable (Sujata). The hell-raising orphan (Seema). All memorable characters played by Nutan, a celebrated Indian film actress known for communicating complex emotions using only facial expressions and body language rather than dialogue. An icon of Indian cinema for over four decades, Nutan pioneered powerful women-centric films in an age when male actors dominated the silver screen.”

Born to actress Shobha Samarth and Filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth in the year 1936, Nutan made her debut in Bollywood at the age of 13 with K. Asif’s ‘Hamari Beti’. Nutan worked in at least 70 Hindi films in a career span of over 40 years. Till the year 2011, Nutan remained the only actress to hold the record of winning five Filmfare Best Actress awards.

Nutan who was married to Rajnish Bahl, is the mother of Mohnish Bahl a film and TV actor. Diagnosed with breast cancer, Nutan died at the age of 54.