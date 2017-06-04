Actor Rana Daggubati on Sunday said the teaser of his upcoming Telugu political drama ‘Nene Raju, Nene Mantri’, in which he plays a politician, will release on June 6.

“Teaser of my next ‘Nene Raju, Nenu Mantri’ will be out on June 6. Can’t wait to share,” Rana wrote on his Twitter page.

Being directed by Teja, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana.

Talking about the movie, Rana had said in a statement: “I always admired Teja’s hunger for brilliance and this one is turning out to be a compelling and thought provoking film. It’s going to be a delight for everyone.”

The film marks the first-time collaboration between Rana and Teja, and it is being produced by Suresh Babu.

‘Nene Raju, Nenu Mantri’ will also be released in Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.