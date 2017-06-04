Priyanka Chopra, who has made her Hollywood debut with “Baywatch”, was glad to spend a “perfect afternoon” in company of actress Nicole Kidman and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The Indian actress, who made her way to the foreign shores as a singer first and then in the fiction space on TV with “Quantico”, took to Twitter to share her experience after hanging out with popular international personalities.

She tweeted: “A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies Nicole Kidman, Kate Mara, Kendall Jenner and Keri Russell.”

According to dailymail.co.uk, Priyanka met the stars as she attended an equestrian event at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in New Jersey on Saturday. She wore a white sundress with black polka dots.

The former Miss World also joked about the fact that her dress was similar to Kidman’s dress. The Oscar-winning star opted for a long sleeved, ankle-length white dress with black polka dots.

Priyanka tweeted: “We got the memo.. lol Nicole Kidman twinning.”

A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

On the professional front, Priyanka made her Hollywood debut with a negative role in “Baywatch”, which has been adapted from the 1990s’ popular TV series of the same name.

Internationally, the film has fared poorly with critics describing the film as “shallow”, “stupid”, “misguided”, and “wantonly crude”. “Baywatch” released in India on Friday.