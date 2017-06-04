Green Gold Animation, the company behind the popular animated character Chhota Bheem and others such as Arjun and Mighty Raju, have set their eyes on building a top-of-the-line theme park.

“We are planning to build an indoor theme park in Hyderabad, and I’ll admit it’s going to be a costly affair. I believe kids need a place where they can go and have fun. There are movies but how many animated films release in a year? The project should take us three to four years,” Rajiv Chilaka, founder and CEO of Green Gold Animation, told IANS.

While Bheem will be one of the attractions at the theme park, it will also have the company’s other popular characters.

“Technology-wise it’s really easy to build a theme park today. But we are more concerned from the customer service point of view. We need to be on par with Disney and Universal studios, if not better,” he said.

Thanks to the popularity of ‘Chhota Bheem’ in Indian households, it’s even being made into a live action feature.

“It’s still a work-in-progress idea. But we do plan to make a live action film featuring Chhota Bheem and real actors, possibly stars if we can bring them on board. We are also working on an animated show called ‘Baby Bheem’,” he added.