Actor Alec Baldwin has defended comedienne Kathy Griffin after she shared a photo of herself holding a bloodied, decapitated head resembling US President Donald Trump.

“Dear Kathy Griffin, Kathy…baby…I’ve been there,” the 59-year-old actor who has portrayed Trump on “Saturday Night Live” since last September tweeted on Friday, reports usmagazine.com.

He even compared the situation to the time he joked about stoning then-Representative Henry Hyde to death on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” in 1998.

“The whole Henry Hyde thing with Conan, where we bring out an oxygen mask at the end? a joke. That’s what I thought. That’s what we intended,” Baldwin continued.

“No one walked out of the studio and said, ‘No! We’re serious!’ No one. But all your gutless, weasels in the GOP insisted that I actually threatened Hyde. They played the victim beautifully.”

He then told Griffin to ignore the haters — and the President himself.

“Kathy…f–k them,” he tweeted.

“F–k them all. No one believes you meant to threaten Trump. Trump is such a senile idiot, all he has is Twitter fights. Ignore him. Like the leaders of all the other countries in the world. Ignore him.”

Baldwin later tweeted some more thoughts about the controversy.

“Do you honestly believe that a stand-up comedienne who has alternately entertained and offended audiences for decades, woke up one day and decided to kill the President or anyone for that matter? This demonizing of Kathy Griffin is another ridiculous distraction.”

“No one wishes Trump any physical harm. We want him healthy and fully alert. For his impeachment.”