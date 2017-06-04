Singer Liam Payne says he and girlfriend Cheryl Tweedy, who became parents in March, have spoken about having more children.

The former One Direction star reveals he feels like a “changed man” since launching his solo career and becoming a father for the first time.

“She’s very headstrong. She’s a strong woman,” Payne told mirror.co.uk.

“We had Kimberley Walsh round and she couldn’t believe that we’d got baby Bear into such a good routine.”

“Cheryl’s just been amazing. She doesn’t want to miss the close contact with him. And the thing people don’t know is she has done it all herself. When she first got pregnant, I couldn’t keep up with everything.”

It’s been a whirlwind 18 months for the 23-year-old star after One Direction decided to go on a break in late 2015 and he started dating 33-year-old Cheryl a few months later while considering his solo career.

“It was the most enjoyable time in my life, but it did get hectic towards the end. I’m not going to lie. Now I feel like a changed man. With home life it has been amazing. Chez is unreal.”

“It’s really brought me down to earth with a lot of things. She’s been through it all before. She’s experienced all of this sort of stuff. She knows.”

“And of course there’s the birth of my child, the most amazing thing ever — little baby Bear. It’s crazy. Waking up in the mornings is a totally different experience.”

Will Bear have siblings?

“We have spoken about this,” said Payne. “We will see what happens. We are in a routine now and loving life. We sit round with Bear, watch old films like ‘Ritchie Rich’ and ‘Stand By Me’, have a laugh.”