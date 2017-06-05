The Bollywood actor-director duo, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali who gave us super hit movies ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ and ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ are all set to reunite once again.

As per reports, SLB and Salman have joined hands keeping aside their bittersweet relationship. Although both of them worked together in ‘Saawariya’ in 20017, the warmth between the duo ended when the director chose to cast Salman’s arch rival Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Devdas’ (2002) instead of him.

However, the relationship became better from the Sanjay visited Salman a year back. Since then the duo have been maintaining a steady relationship. Salman has been in constant touch with SLB ever since the shooting of Padmavati was disrupted in Rajasthan.

As per a report published by DNA, Salman recently confirmed that he will reconcile with Bhansali very soon for an intense love story with dark undertones. Salman was quoted saying, “We’ve been discussing a script. If it does happen, it’ll happen only after I finish all the films that I’ve taken up.” He added, “Sanjay will give me a narration once he finishes Padmavati.”