Singer Harry Styles says he was offered a lot of money to be the face of SheWee, a women’s urination funnel often used at festivals or camping.

When asked what was the most random endorsement offer he had ever had, the 23-year-old told dailystar.co.uk: “SheWee.”

Styles and his management turned down the offer back in 2012.

He added, “They sent me a bunch and I don’t know if I was supposed to do anything with them. I guess I was supposed to give them to my friends.”

Styles prompted the offer after he wrote about the items on social media during One Direction’s World Tour in 2012.

The then 18-year-old singer sparked an online frenzy when he came across a package of the plastic devices in his hotel bedroom.

He tweeted,”Just found a box of SheWee’s in my room.”

That resulted in #SheeWee trending worldwide.