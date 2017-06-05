Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his sporty nature when it comes to pranks. However, the actor has his limits and recently lost his cool during the live shoot of an Egyptian show ‘Rameez Underground’.

‘Rameez Underground’ is a prank show in which celebs are invited to be part of a talk show, but a prank is played on them when they are on their way.

The incident happened when Khan was on his way after an interview with TV presenter Nishan. The driver lost his way and the vehicle got stuck in quicksand as per the script of the prank. After that a giant lizard appeared out of nowhere and headed towards SRK and others.

SRK got angry when he realised that it was a prank. In a video, he is seen beating up the host.

If reports are to be believed, it was all staged and Bollywood superstar was paid Rs 2 crore for playing his part.