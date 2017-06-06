Singer Taylor Swift’s relationship with British actor Joe Alwyn seems to be getting serious. She is reportedly keen to buy a property in his hometown – Chelsea.

According to a source, Swift has been spending more time with Alwyn over the past few months and is looking forward to buy a property in his hometown, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him,” the source told The Sun newspaper.

Swift, 27, reportedly viewed a couple of properties in West London last month.

“She’s been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently. Some of the places have been a stone’s throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives,” the source said.

“The thought of Taylor Swift’s local pub being the same place where the ‘Made In Chelsea’ cast socialise could make for some interesting scenes,” the source added.