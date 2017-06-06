Stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart says he is not “afraid of being honest” in his new memoir, ‘I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons’.

The 37-year-old feels there is nothing in the book that he was afraid of telling his fans as his flaws made him “human”.

“I’m not afraid of being honest, I’m an open book. I’m a person. My life is real, it’s not a façade … I’m not afraid to show I’m human,” Hart told usatoday.com.

Hart said he won’t “trash” his former wife Torrei Hart, whom he divorced in 2011, in his memoir as she is “on a pedestal” to him for being the mother of his two children — Heaven and Hendrix.

“What I wanted to do is take responsibility for my mistakes. I would never trash my ex-wife. She is on a pedestal. She is the mother of my two kids,” he said.