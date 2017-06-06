Rihanna gave a hilarious response to body-shamers, one of whom was a sports writer suspended from his position after calling the singer ‘fat’.

The 29-year-old songstress took to her Instagram account on Monday to respond to body-shamers, reported aceshowbiz.com.

She posted a meme about hip-hop artist Gucci Mane and his changing physique. She captioned the weight loss meme, which featured a fuller photograph of the 27-year-old rapper from 2007 next to his current thinner body, with a sad crying emoticon.

“If you can’t handle me at my 2007 Gucci Mane, you don’t deserve me at my 2017 Gucci Mane,” read the meme alongside the comparisons of the ‘Make Love’ hitmaker.

Rihanna’s post comes just days after a website published a now-deleted article with the headline that read, ‘Is Rihanna going to make being fat the hot new trend?’

In the article, author Chris ‘Spags’ Spagnuolo wrote that the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker ‘looked like she was wearing a sumo suit’.

In a statement posted on the website, Barstool Sports’ founder David Portnoy explained that he has since suspended Spags and removed the article, but only because he thought it was not funny enough.