Actress Parul Yadav began shooting for Kannada film “Butterfly”, a remake of Vikas Bahl’s “Queen”, on Monday on the occasion of her birthday.

“It’s the most overwhelming feeling that I get to start this very important film of my career on my birthday. It has been a wonderful journey so far, but I am really looking forward to this new chapter that will unfold in my life,” Parul said in a statement.

She believes this year is going to be very special for her.

Directed by Ramesh Arvind, the film stars Parul in the title role, originally essayed by Kangana Ranaut.

The film also stars Amy Jackson in the role played by Lisa Haydon in the original movie.

Last seen on screen in Kannada film “Jessie”, Parul has two more projects in the language in kitty.

