Bollywood superstar Salman Khan introduced two-battery powered Being Human e-cycles on World Environment Day at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

During the launch event, Salman Khan advised the youngsters to drive responsibly, as he sees a lot of them indulging in rash driving that leads to road rage. The ‘Sultan’ actor even added that if people are interested in racing, they should rather use racing tracks instead of roads.

“I think cycles are okay but motorcycles are really dangerous for them (youth) and for other people around. We shoot in Film City, so I see on the highway people racing and recklessly. Back in the time, there used to be races at the reclamation; I lost a friend of mine. I am against that. If you want to race, do that on the racing tracks. Don’t use main roads and out yourself and others, who are travelling with you, in danger,” he told media persons here. “My father (Salim Khan) used to teach me how to ride cycles. Even though he was not doing that well (financially) as a writer then, he still bought a cycle for Rs 3,000 for me when his monthly salary was only about Rs 750-1,000,” said, ‘The Tubelight’ actor.

In 2002, Salman Khan crashed his Land Cruiser into American Express Bakery at Bandra killing one and injuring four others. Although he was found guilty by a trial court and sentenced to five years; imprisonment, the Bombay High Court in December acquitted him from the hit and run case citing lack of evidence.

Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan, sister Arpita, her husband Aayush and their baby boy Ahil were also present in the event where e-cycle was launched.