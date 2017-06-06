Actor Barun Sobti has been giving tips to his ‘Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon’ co-star Shivani Tomar.

Barun will essay the role of Advay Singh Raizada and Shivani will be seen playing Chandni on the Star Plus show, which will go on air later this month. And to make Shivani feel comfortable, Barun has begun giving her tips.

Barun said a statement,”I’ve told Shivani to have full faith in me. Even if she will fall, I will definitely hold her because I have done such scenes in the past. She can do her own thing and it will all fall into place.”

“We have developed a comfort level with each other and that should help us work on our chemistry as Advay and Chandni as well.”

Shivani considers Barun to be one of her best co-stars.

“He never made me feel like an outsider on the sets of the show. My experience of shooting with Barun has been really good so far and we have a great rapport. Hope that fans love our chemistry as well.”