Singer Selena Gomez swapped as many as six outfits in a day. The 24-year-old was spotted on Monday on a busy promo circuit here. She changed outfits from one appearance to the next, with her style staples being Louis Vuitton’s crystal flower sandals that featured black suede baby goat leather and a transparent heel, people.com reported.

For her first look, Gomez styled her Vuitton heels with a Jacquemus mini dress in the early morning. The navy ensemble was loose at the top and fitted through the body with a large button accenting the crossover V-neckline and split skirt.

Then she slipped into a bright orange dress from Christopher Kane. It had a deep V-neckline and a side slit.

Next up, Gomez wore a black slip dress over a white tunic, followed by a matching neon pink-and-white printed polo shirt and pants set from Miu Miu. For this look, she even changed her hairstyle by gathering her beach waves into a high ponytail, as well as her heels.

Her yet another interview in the day, she wore a long black-and-white striped dress and leather jacket, and the wrap up look saw Gomez dressed in a lacy black and white outfit by Opening Ceremony for a “date night” with boyfriend The Weeknd.

The couple posed with several fans during their night out, people.com said.