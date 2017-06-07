Actress Halle Berry took to social media to poke fun at pregnancy rumours, and implied that she was bloated after having a big meal.
The 50-year-old Oscar winner, who has two children, wore a form-fitting silver sequinned dress and matching heels to the Butterfly Ball here on Saturday. She was also photographed posing with her hands over her stomach as if cradling her ‘bump’.
The actress took to Instagram to address the rumours, reports mirror.co.uk.
She posted: “Can a girl have some steak and fries?”
Her representative had also denied the speculation earlier.
