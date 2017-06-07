George Clooney and wife Amal have welcomed twins, a media report has confirmed.

“This (Tuesday) morning (we) welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into (our) lives,” the Clooneys told Page Six in a statement. “Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine.”

They jokingly added that the first-time father “is sedated and should recover in a few days”.

The pregnancy news broke in February on the TV show “The Talk,” when host Julie Chen revealed that Jay Z and Beyonce weren’t the only ones expecting twins and then congratulated the Clooneys.

She later revealed that the couple were expecting a boy and a girl sometime in June.

Even though the Hollywood icon, 56, told People in 2006 that he never wanted kids, he’s been in baby prep mode for months.

“I know swaddling,” he told “Extra” in March, “I know what I’m in for.”

These are the couple’s first children.

Meanwhile, Amal, 39, a successful human rights lawyer, has been working throughout her pregnancy, using her platform to bring attention to causes close to her heart, the Page Six report added.

In March, she urged the UN to prosecute Islamic State terror group for genocide.

The pair tied the knot in Italy in 2014.