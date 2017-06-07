Star couple Beyoncé Knowles and Jay Z want their daughter Blue Ivy to watch the singer give birth.

The 35-year-old pop megastar and her husband are expecting twins in the coming weeks.

According to a report in Daily Star, the pair want their five-year-old daughter to be in the room to witness the family moment, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“They’re worried that their daughter might feel left out when the twins arrive, so they’re trying to make sure she feels involved every step of the way,” a source said.

The publication also reports the couple have even splashed out on a child’s nurse’s uniform for Blue Ivy designed by French label Givenchy, which is believed to be worth $1,015.

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT