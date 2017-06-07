Veteran Indian actor Anupam Kher will soon be seen playing Manmohan Singh in the biopic ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. The biopic will be based on the book written by Manmohan Singh’s former media advisor Sanjaya Baru.

Bollywood’s versatile actor took to his Twitter account to unveil the first look of the film and said, “To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying.”

The screenplay has been written by National Award winner Hansal Mehta while the film will be Vijay Rutnakar’s directional debut.

While Anupam Kher has been finalised to play Manmohan Singh, other characters for the film are yet to be finalised.

To reinvent yourself as an actor is to challenge yourself. Looking forward to portraying #DrManmohanSingh in #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister.:) pic.twitter.com/PsVdkpjZWY — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPkher) June 7, 2017

Following Anupam Kher’s unveiling the first look of the movie, the b-town has been bursting with their response on social media. Many celebrities took to their Twitter account and congratulated the actor.

Praising Anupam Kher, Bollywood star Anil Kumar said, “If there’s anyone who can do justice to this role, it’s you Anupam Kher. The Accidental Prime Minister is sure to be a riveting watch!”

If there’s anyone who can do justice to this role, it’s you @anupampkher! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is sure to be a riveting watch! pic.twitter.com/31kPvbvBon — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 7, 2017

Bollywood director Madhur Bhandarkar also wrote on Twitter, “Wishing Sunil Bohra, Anupam Kher, Ashoke Pandit, Hansal Mehta, Vijay Gutte. All the Very Best for your new film.”

The Accidental Prime Minister: The Making and Unmaking of Manmohan Singh is based on Singh’s first tenure as the Prime Minister. The movie is expected to hit theaters in December 2018.