British actress Emilia Clarke, who plays the fiery Daenerys Targaryen in the American fantasy drama ‘Game of Thrones’ says that she is hopeful and optimistic about her character’s future.

The actress spoke about her character in an interview to Belfast Telegraph, reports express.co.uk.

She said, “Right now, I’m sort of feeling — with her — optimistic. She’ll probably need some help, though. I’ll definitely be disappointed if she doesn’t make it.”

Her character was last seen in Game of Thrones season 6, sailing towards Westeros with a huge army.

Talking about her character, Clarke said: “I think that there was always that idea that she would know where she was going to, but the reality is frightening.”

Game of Thrones season 7 airs on 18th July in India.