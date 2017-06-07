Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday released the teaser of actor Dhanush’s upcoming Tamil action-drama ‘VIP 2’ and wished him good luck.

“My friend, my co-star and my friend’s son-in-law. Dhanush. His new film’s trailer. All the best,” Bachchan tweeted.

The action-packed teaser gives the viewers a glimpse of Dhanush in his mass-appealing avatar.

Directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth, the film also stars Amala Paul and Samuthirakani. Kajol plays the antagonist, making her comeback to Tamil cinema after nearly two decades.

Produced by Dhanush, the film has music by Sean Roldan, and is gearing up for July release.

‘VIP 2’ is the sequel to 2014 blockbuster ‘Velailla Pattathari’.