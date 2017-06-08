Model and actress Christie Brinkley always wears a bikini when she is gardening or pottering around her house so that she can bronze her skin without getting any tan lines.

“I always put a bikini on and say, ‘Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little colour while I am gardening’. I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don’t have any tan lines,” Brinkley told people.com.

“When you’re naked, you want those parts tanned,” she added.

Brinkley believes if a woman of any age and size is brave enough to don a skimpy bikini, then they should continue to do so regardless of any critical comments they receive.

“You know what? You can’t really critique a person over 50 — it is just like, if they are brave enough to put on a bikini then you let them be,” she said.

However, the star makes sure she protects her skin when she is in the sun and will layer on the sun cream.

“I don’t care how much sunblock you put on, when you’re outdoors as much as I am, you’re going to get some colour. Where I live there is a side of the island that is the hotel area, and I end up paddle boarding down when I don’t intend to be there,” she said.