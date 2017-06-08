‘Harry Potter’ spin-off ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ will introduce younger versions of many of its characters like Hogwarts headmaster ‘Albus Dumbledore’, British wizard and ‘magizoologist’, ‘Newt Scamander and Dark Wizard and Villain ‘Gellert Grindelwald’.

According to the website ‘Pottermore’ production house Warner Bros is looking for younger cast to play five new roles in the film including teenage incarnations of Newt Scamander, Leta Lestrange, Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

Also, an open call has been made for young actors aging from 13 to 16 to portray younger versions of Newt, Leta, and another character Sebastian.

Studio is also looking for actors aging from 16 to 18 to portray teenage version of both Gellert Grindelwald and Albus Dumbledore.

So, if you know any young acting hopefuls who know their Elder Wand-lore, or have a penchant for Sherbert Lemons, now is the time to let them know the announcement on Pottermore read.

The adult versions of Newt, Grindelwald and Leta are portrayed by Eddie Redmayne, Johnny Depp and Zoe Kravitz respectively in the franchise.

Dumbledore will be portrayed by Jude Law.

In the ‘Fantastic Beast and Where to Find them’, the past of Newt Scamander remained a mystery. Leta Lestrange was brought up in the first Fantastic Beasts film as a ‘close friend’ of Newt at Hogwarts and her photograph was seen in Newt’s workshop, so a glimpse into his past will be exciting and huge for the viewers.

‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2’ is currently in pre-production, with its story reportedly being set in London and Paris.

JK Rowling will again write the script and the movie is set to be released in 2018.

The first ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ followed the adventure of Newt in 1920s America, was a huge success and was widely appreciated by the viewers and critics.