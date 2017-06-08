Producers of Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal’s Telugu movie ‘Magadheera’ on Thursday morning withdrew a plagiarism case they slapped against the makers of Bollywood film “Raabta”.

During the case hearing, several differences were cited in the script and storyline of the two films.

“We presented our case to the honourable court as to how the films are not similar. In the morning, the makers of ‘Magadheera’ withdrew their case,” Dinesh Vijan, director of “Raabta”, told IANS.

Lawyers representing ‘Raabta’ makers argued at a court on Wednesday that the background of the lead characters, their storyline development, the role of villain, the foreign locations and most importantly the finale of the film are completely and materially different from ‘Magadheera’.

A statement issued on behalf of the ‘Raabta’ team said the lawyers pointed out that the concerns of the makers of ‘Magadheera’ that the warriors scene has been lifted in ‘Raabta’ were unfounded as there was no such scene either in their film or the trailer.

“Unlike ‘Magadheera’, the villainous character was, in fact, an anti-hero and a parallel interest point for the heroine. Even in the back story depicting the past life of characters, the hero of the film actually plays a negative character for most part,” the statement read further.

‘Raabta’ features actress Kriti Sanon, and it will now release on Friday. ‘Magadheera’, which came out in 2009, was directed by S.S. Rajamouli.