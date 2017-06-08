Actress Hannah John-Kamen, who has earlier worked in TV shows like ’Misfits’ and ‘Black Mirror’, has joined the cast of ’Ant-Man and the Wasp’ in a yet unknown role.

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ is the sequel to (2015) ‘Ant-Man’, which starred Paul Rudd as the thief-turned-superhero Scott Lang, Michael Douglas as scientist Hank Pym, and Evangeline Lilly as Pym’s daughter, Hope van Dyne.

All three are returning for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ with John-Kamen joining the cast. It is expected that Lilly’s character will adopt the latter’s alter-ego, reports ew.com.

In 2015, ‘Ant-Man’ director Peyton Reed said that he had intended to take the sequel in unexpected directions.

“I think we’ve established these characters and, as a moviegoer, I really want to see that happens to these characters. We’re going to take the second movie into some very unexpected directions,” he said.