‘Dangal’ actor Fatima Sana Shaikh had to face the wrath of social media users after she posted her latest photos on Instagram. Fatima was trolled and slut-shamed for her pictures.

In the photos, the Dangal girl is seen wearing a swimsuit on a beach in Malta where she is filming her upcoming movie ‘Thugs of Hindostan’.

Soon after the 25-year-old actor posted her pictures, hate tweets started pouring in.

Some said it was immoral of the actor for wearing disrespectful clothes during the holy month of Ramzan while others branded it as’ besharmi’.

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

“The practicing Muslim can never indulge in such a cheap tactics. She is a Muslim by her name and not by her doings. So ignore and move on,” wrote one hater.”

Another comment read, “Hey saram karo yaar Ramadan ka month chal rha Fatima ye sab sirf duniya me acha lagta hai mar ne ke bad ye sab kaam nhi aaye ga sana hi but I know ap naam se Muslim lagti ho kaam se Muslim nhi ho u r non Muslim.”

However, a few social media users showed their support for the actor.

“All those people abusing Fatima Sana Shaikh, first change your mind-set,” wrote one follower.

While people continued fighting over the issue, the actor chose not to respond.