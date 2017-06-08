Television’s creative mavericks Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman will soon be making a comeback on the small screen with their forthcoming production venture “Indias Best Judwa”.

Set to be aired on Zee TV, the reality TV show will celebrate the special bond shared by identical twins, read a statement on behalf of the channel.

Raghu and Rajiv will produce the show under their banner Monozygotic Solutions Pvt Ltd.

The show puts the spotlight on India’s identical twins, showcasing their connection, their fondness for each other, their striking similarities and fascinating aspects of their lives together, the statement read.

Raghu and Rajiv are best known for their tryst with “Roadies”.