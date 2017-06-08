Actress Amy Jackson has starred in a new ad campaign ahead of World Meat Free Day — which falls on June 12 — for animal rights organisation PETA. Dressed in a plastic wrap, she is urging people to go vegetarian.

The ad states: “Hooked on Meat? Go vegetarian.”

“Meat products can cause cancer, heart disease, obesity. So for cutting all of that out… it’s just a no-brainer that we’re going to be a lot healthier,” Amy said in a statement.

Commenting on the virtues of having become a vegetarian, Amy added: “My skin’s got a lot clearer. I’ve noticed a change in my body. I’ve noticed a change in my metabolism. So I feel a lot healthier, a lot lighter, with a lot more energy also.”

Apart from Amy, celebrities like Hema Malini, Shahid Kapoor, Anil Kumble, R Madhavan and Amrita Rao have associated on several counts with People for Ethical Treatment of Animals to encourage healthy meat-free meals.

Amy’s next Bollywood appearance will be in “Boogie Man” and “Robot 2.O”.