Actress Gal Gadot has thanked her fans for making her film “Wonder Woman” a success at the box office. The actress posted a Facebook video expressing her gratitude for the film’s achievements.

“I just wanted to take a moment and thank you for making this the most amazing and craziest weekend I’ve had in my life. You made this movie what it is. Your love and support for this character and myself are not to be taken for granted. Wonder Woman is the No.1 movie in the whole world. This is all you. So a big thank you,” Gadot posted, reports ew.com.



The film’s success has been celebrated all over social media, with Gadot’s “Fast & Furious” castmates, “Wonder Woman” co-star Lynda Carter, and “Black Panther” actress Lupita Nyong’o, among others, praising the film and the actress.