Oscar winning composer AR Rahman says he is looking forward to regale music lovers with his July 8 concert in London, which has been hit by two terror attacks.

“Friends and music lovers in the UK, looking forward to being amongst you and performing with my entire team,” Rahman posted on his Facebook page late Thursday night.

Organised by BTOS Productions, the concert — titled Netru Indru Nalai — will celebrate 25 years of Rahman’s musical journey from “Roja” to “Kaatru Veliyidai”.

It will also feature names like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Haricharan, Jonita Gandhi, Ranjit Barot and Javed Ali.

They will perform at The SSE Arena, Wembley, read the official Facebook page of BTOS Productions.

Later in July, Rahman’s musical journey will also be celebrated at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) extravaganza, where the Mozart of Madras will take the stage during IIFA Rocks in New York.