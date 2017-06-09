Actress Reese Witherspoon says she wishes now she hadn’t made movies when she was pregnant.

In the new issue of The Hollywood Reporter, the 41-year-old star admitted that she regrets working while she was pregnant, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She has three kids — Ava, 17, Deacon, 13, and Tennessee, 4.

“I did a movie every time I was pregnant, and I wish that I hadn’t. I just wish I’d just let myself be pregnant,” Witherspoon said.

When Witherspoon was pregnant with Ava she made”Cruel Intentions” with boyfriend Ryan Phillippe. When she was pregnant with Deacon she made “Vanity Fair”. And when she was pregnant with Tennessee, she filmed “Devil’s Knot”.

She added: “We’re not machines, and we are expected to turn it on and off, and sometimes it’s the most maddening aspect of what we do.”

The actress also said that she was put under a lot of strain when she filmed “Big Little Lies” with Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

“Big Little Lies” season one will air in India on Star World and Star World HD in September.