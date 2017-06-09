Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, who is currently dating basketball star Tristan Thompson, feared that she could not get pregnant after a visit to the fertility doctor.

In a new clip from her family reality show ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, Khloe can be seen having an ultrasound, which revealed she has fewer follicles — which hold eggs — than other women her age, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The doctor told Khloe: “What we’re looking at is (if) there’s nothing that’s going to get in the way of a healthy pregnancy… These are follicles, these hold eggs, so this is just giving you an idea of how young your ovaries are. There are fewer follicles than I anticipate for a normal 32-year-old.”

Khloe replied: “Shut the f*** up! This is definitely not at all how I thought this appointment was going to go. What if I can’t get pregnant?”