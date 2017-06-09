Singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh and Punjabi model-cum-actress Sonam Bajwa are all set for the release of their first ever Punjabi superhero film ‘Super Singh — Ikk Te Assi Singh, Utton Super’.

They both are busy promoting their upcoming ‘superhero’ movie, which is set to hit screens on June 16.

Super Singh is a romantic comedy film which revolves around a carefree and lovable village boy from Punjab, who lives in Montreal Canada.

His life takes a drastic turn when unknowingly he gets super powers. He commences on a journey to help others and in the process discovers the importance of love, responsibility, culture, love and family.

More than anything else he discovers what’s significant in the world — his true inner self.

After his critically acclaimed role in ‘Udta Punjab’ Diljit Dosanjh has become a youth sensation. His songs like ‘Proper Patola’, ‘Do You Know’, ‘5 Taara’ have been widely appreciated and loved by his fans all over the country.

According to Dosanjh ‘Super Singh’ is close to his heart. In 2012, when his film ‘Jatt & Juliet’ released, some people trolled him by putting his face on a superman’s picture where people were making fun of him. During that time he told himself, it won’t stay like a troll anymore. He will make a Punjabi superhero, who does not wear his underwear outside and it will be our ‘desi’ superhero.

Diljit faced many problems while shooting the film. At first he couldn’t find a producer to back his ambitious project and had to roam around for producers for more than a year.

All the action scenes have been done by the actor himself, although he admits some action scenes were difficult to shoot, but he enjoyed shooting them.

Super Singh touted as the first Punjabi superhero film, marks the fourth collaboration of director Anurag Singh and Diljit. The actor-director duo has given Punjabi cinema’s biggest hits such as the ‘Jatt and Juliet’ series and ‘Punjab 1984’.

The movie that has created a lot of buzz till now is expected to hit theatres on June 16.