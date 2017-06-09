Punjabi sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, has created a lot of buzz among his fans after his photos without his turban have gone viral. According to ‘Filmy Monkey’ Diljit had cut his hair short 2 years back and was wearing a turban or bandana at all times whenever he stepped out of his home.

Diljit made public appearances only after covering his head with a cap or bandana. The actor-singer is still a ‘mystery’ for his fans all over India and abroad due to his reserved nature. Diljit has rarely spoken about his personal life, his family or other things, giving him quite a mysterious persona.

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Phillauri’ opposite ‘PK’ starrer Anushka Sharma. He is currently judging a TV show ‘The Rising Star’ along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. He will also be seen in his next film ‘Super Singh’ along with Sonam Bajwa.

Here is the viral picture of Diljit Dosanjh in his short hair look (picture courtesy Filmy Monkey):