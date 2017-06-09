A- A A+

Punjabi sensation, Diljit Dosanjh, has created a lot of buzz among his fans after his photos without his turban have gone viral. According to ‘Filmy Monkey’ Diljit had cut his hair short 2 years back and was wearing a turban or bandana at all times whenever he stepped out of his home.

Diljit made public appearances only after covering his head with a cap or bandana. The actor-singer is still a ‘mystery’ for his fans all over India and abroad due to his reserved nature. Diljit has rarely spoken about his personal life, his family or other things, giving him quite a mysterious persona. 

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the Hindi film ‘Phillauri’ opposite ‘PK’ starrer Anushka Sharma. He is currently judging a TV show ‘The Rising Star’ along with Shankar Mahadevan and Monali Thakur. He will also be seen in his next film ‘Super Singh’ along with Sonam Bajwa.

9 June 2017
