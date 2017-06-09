The second song of Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Jagga Jasoos’ released on Friday. It would be only fair to say that if the film’s first song ‘Ulla Ka Patha’ was all about Katrina Kaif, this one titled ‘Galti se mistake’ is Ranbir’s show at its best.

Composed by Pritam, ‘Galti Se Mistake’ has Ranbir Kapoor dancing in a mess. The choreography is simply brilliant and Kapoor pulls the act with a lot of ease.

The song’s signature step has been borrowed from Indo-Filipino hip-hop artiste Ruel Dausan Varindani.

Basu had met the young choreographer on the sets of a dancing reality show and was impressed by an amusing step he was teaching a contestant.

“Ruel was thrilled that his step would be used in the film with Ranbir performing it,” Basu said.

‘Jagga Jasoos’ is set to hit the theatres on July 14, 2017.

Take a look at the video here and tell us how you liked it in the comments below: