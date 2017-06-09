India-born US-based actress Freida Pinto, actor Pierce Brosnan and American actress-singer Connie Britton have joined Karen Gillan among the honourees of the upcoming 18th edition of the Maui Film Festival.

The event is to be held at the Wailea Resort in Maui from June 21-25.

Brosnan, a two-time Golden Globe Award nominee, producer, environmentalist, philanthropist and artist, will receive the Pathfinder Award for his “eclectic choices and charismatic performances”. The award will be presented on June 23.

This is the second time Brosnan is being honoured by the Maui Film Festival, making him the only person the festival has honoured twice. In 2008, he got the Maverick Award for his activism in protecting the Earth.

On June 22, Pinto — who shot to fame with “Slumdog Millionaire” — will receive the Shining Star Award, presented to a film artist who “dares to dream big and delivers charismatic performances”.

Four-time Emmy nominee Britton will be felicitated with the Navigator Award for carving a path of distinction in the entertainment industry. The award will be given during the festival’s opening night before a screening of her film “Beatriz at Dinner”.