Filmmakers Katrin Maimik and Andres Maimiks Estonian film “Cherry Tobacco” kickstarted the 22nd edition of the European Union Film Festival (EUFF) here on Friday.

Organised by the delegation of the European Union and Embassies of EU-member states in collaboration with the Directorate of Film Festival, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the festival is taking place at the Siri Fort Auditorium Complex here and will screen 22 movies.

The festival was inaugurated by Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the European Union to India, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

“We are happy to provide an annual platform for the film enthusiasts to watch award-winning European movies sitting right here. I believe that the cinema has a universal appeal and helps to bring people and cultures together,” Kozlowski said.

“The European Union Film Festival has won a special place in the Indian film calendar and in the hearts of viewers and we hope that the 22nd edition of the festival will delight audiences as before.

“We are delighted to have the support of the Directorate of Film Festivals to host the screening of the European films in Delhi, allowing the movies to reach to a wider audience,” Kozlowski added.

The festival, which will go on till June 14, will feature films from countries like Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden.

Besides the screening of their film, Katrin and Andres will also conduct a “Masterclass” covering direction, screen writing and international film-making on Saturday.

The films being screened this year are a mix of the redemption of love, the resilience of youth, and the triumph of the human spirit in adversity.

After Delhi, the festival will take place in Pune, Mumbai, Goa, Kolkata, Ranchi, Coimbatore and Puducherry till August 3.