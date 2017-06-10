Actor Kit Harington says his friendship with singer Ed Sheeran began at a urinal. In an interview on James Corden’s “Late Late Show”, Harington talked about his bond with Sheeran, reports metro.co.uk.

He said: “We had an odd first meeting…I was in a men’s urinal taking a p*** and sometimes a guy comes up to you next to you and does a double take while you’re taking a p*** and then he looks back forward and then he looks at your todger and then he looks back at you and says are you Jon Snow? That was Ed Sheeran.”

Asked how he had reacted, Harington said: “Well, I nearly said f*** off mate but it was Ed Sheeran and now we’re friends.”

Grammy Award winning singer Sheeran will make his debut on fantasy series “Game of Thrones” with a five-minute cameo in the forthcoming seventh season.

The seventh season of the show will debut on July 16 in the US and will premiere in India on Star World and Star World HD on July 18.