Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie “Dangal”, was miraculously rescued by locals here after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday.
The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road here and fell into the Dal Lake.
“Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident,” a local said.
First Published | 10 June 2017 1:24 PM
Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on
Web Title: ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim rescued from Dal Lake after accident
(Latest News in English from Newsx)