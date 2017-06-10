Zaira Wasim, a Kashmiri actor who was seen in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster movie “Dangal”, was miraculously rescued by locals here after her car fell into the Dal Lake on Thursday.

The car in which Zaira Wasim was travelling went out of the driver’s control on the Boulevard Road here and fell into the Dal Lake.

“Locals immediately rescued her and her companion. She escaped unhurt, but her companion sustained injuries in the accident,” a local said.

