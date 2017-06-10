A lot of people wish to visit international destination, including during vacations, but actor Kunal Kapoor likes to see different parts of India, which he considers a “special” country, and more attractive.

Kunal, along with his friend of over two decades, Cyrus Sahukar, went on a trip from Dharamsala to Kaza as part of upcoming TV show “Great Escape with Kunal and Cyrus”, which will be aired on Fox Life starting from June 23.

“I have learned from this trip that there is so much to see within our own country. When we plan a holiday, the first instinct is to go and see another country,” Kunal told IANS.

“But when you do a trip like this and travel from city to city in a day, then you realise how much cultural diversity is there in our own country which we can explore.

“India really is a special country. In every city, the dialect changes, the food changes and the way people live also changes. I really liked to travel within the country a lot more than abroad. I saw parts of India which I haven’t seen before,” he added.

Asked why he didn’t go on the trip with his wife Naina Bachchan, Kunal said: “There are two things — one you want to travel with somebody with whom you’ll enjoy travelling. Secondly, you would like to travel with somebody with whom you are comfortable in front of the camera.

“Some people who you are really close to might not be the ones with whom you’ll be comfortable in front of the camera. So, Cyrus was perfect for this trip.”

Kunal, best known for his roles in films like “Rang De Basanti”, “Welcome to Sajjanpur” and “Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana”, is currently prepping for Akshay Kumar-starrer “Gold”.

Talking about his future projects, Kunal said: “In a week, we will start shooting for ‘Gold’. There are a couple of scripts that I am writing which will go into production later this year. Also, I am really looking forward to ‘Raagdesh’, which is slated to release in the end of July.”

Kunal has also been roped in to play the title role in upcoming superhero web series “Doga”.

“Its shooting will start next year. It’s a product of Raj Comics. They are the ones who made the character. We have joined hands with them for the film,” Kunal said.

“‘Doga’ is larger than life character, but the one I am playing in ‘Raagdesh’ is not larger than life.”