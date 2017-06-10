A- A A+

Whenever the top dance numbers or even Bollywood chartbusters are discussed, Mika Singh is one of the names that hit our mind first. The singer, who has been in the headlines throughout either for his mind-blowing voice that always makes one tap our feet or for his out of the box controversies. Since today is Mika Singh’s 40th birthday, we have curated a few of Mika’s best tracks that will make you groove o his Birthday

Since it is Mika’s birthday, let us serve you with a few of his chartbusters so you can have a blast on your favourite singer’s birthday:

1) Something Something

2) Sawan Mai Lag Gyi Aag

3) Jumme Ki Raat

4) Mast Kalandar with our very own Yo Yo Honey Singh

5) 440 Volt

We know you guys have already entered the party mode, so we will leave you here with your feet tapping.

