Today is Mika Singh’s birthday, one of the biggest Bollywood singers who is known for his back-to-back chartbusters. As Mika turns 40, we bring to you some of the controversies which also kept us entertained along with his soothing voice.

Here are a few of top controversies which made Mika Singh hit the headlines:

a) Rakhi Swant, the name you cannot stop from getting into your head whenever you are talking about Mika. As per reports, in 2006, Mika Singh allegedly kissed the popular ‘item’ girl, Rakhi Swant. The controversy that got a lot of media attention was followed by a molestation case by Rakhi against Mika Singh.

b) It seems like ‘kissing’ and ‘singing’ goes hand-in-hand for the singer, while attending the TV show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ in Dubai along with Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu, the singer shared a pic with ‘lipstick mark’ on Twitter claiming its was given by the actress. However, Mika later accepted that it was Kapil’s dadi who had bruised his cheeks with her lipstick.

c) Apart from his golden voice, the singer is also known for his ‘Dabangg andaaz’. Recently, while performing at a Live concert in Delhi, the singer allegedly slapped a person in south Delhi. Following the act, an FIR was filed against the singer. However, Mika said that the person’s misbehaviour provoked him to take a dire step.

d) Recently, after singer Sonu Nigam’s tweet on ‘Azaan’ stirred a controversy, Mika took a dig at singer saying that he should consider changing his house and stay somewhere else. Hitting out at the singer, Mika also tweeted that they both have done a lot of jagrans in past.

