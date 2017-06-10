‘Half Girlfriend’ Director Mohit Suri is set to work with Farhan Akhtar, for the first time, in his upcoming movie about a father-son relationship with boxing in its backdrop.

The story is about the struggle that Miohit himself faced, giving an autobiographical touch to the film. Farhan has also started preparing and building his body for the Film. Set in two time zones, Farhan will first play the son, and later, father to a young kid.

Mohit has confirmed that he will be directing the film saying “Goldie (Behl) and I approached Farhan recently with my script on a father-son relationship. He really liked it. I need another actor for the role parallel to Farhan, when he plays the son,” Mohit has also added that story is original but having similarity with Bollywood film ‘The Champ’ (1979).

Mohit while describing the concept of father-son relationship said that “The story is close to my own relationship with my father, except that the film has boxing as its backdrop. I was eight when my mother passed away, and my father raised me on his own. The story is about the struggle he faced as a single dad at 36.”

After ‘Aashiqui 2’, when Mohit met Goldie, the latter wanted to remake a South Korean film, ‘Crying Mist’. “I could not make that film as it didn’t suit my sensibilities. Then I got busy with other films. Now, I’m excited about bringing my real-life story to the screen.” Mohit says.