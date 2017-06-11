A- A A+

Singer Katy Perry says she feels “ashamed” for having suicidal thoughts in the past. Perry broke down in a therapy session during a four-day livestream Witness World Wide, reports news.com.au.

She repeatedly broke down as she spoke with the therapist about everything from her difficult relationship with her parents to her past battles with alcoholism.

The “Roar” hitmaker admitted to thoughts of suicide in the past.

ALSO READ: Katy Perry tells fans sex in 30s is amazing

She said: “I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

She got so emotional that at one point, as she discussed her past battles with alcohol; a minder could be heard forcefully suggesting she stop the livestream. She refused.

First Published | 11 June 2017 6:39 AM
Read News On:

Katy Perry alcoholism

Katy Perry suicidal thoughts

Katy Perry suicide

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Katy Perry says she is ashamed for having suicidal thoughts

(Latest News in English from Newsx)