Singer Katy Perry says she feels “ashamed” for having suicidal thoughts in the past. Perry broke down in a therapy session during a four-day livestream Witness World Wide, reports news.com.au.

She repeatedly broke down as she spoke with the therapist about everything from her difficult relationship with her parents to her past battles with alcoholism.

The “Roar” hitmaker admitted to thoughts of suicide in the past.

She said: “I wrote a song about it. I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right or you can be loved. I just want to be loved.”

She got so emotional that at one point, as she discussed her past battles with alcohol; a minder could be heard forcefully suggesting she stop the livestream. She refused.