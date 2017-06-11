Adam West, the American actor best known as the star of the 1966-1968 ABC series Batman, has died at 88. West died Friday night at his Los Angeles home after a battle with leukemia, according to a statement of his family on Facebook, Xinhua reported.

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news… Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia,” a family spokesperson wrote Saturday on the actor’s Facebook page.

“He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him,” it said.

Born William West Anderson on September 19, 1928, his career spanned seven decades. Commonly known as Adam West, he had made a record 156 individual screen appearances as Batman, including 120 in the live-action television series, along with several animated series.

West also won widespread acclaim as the voice of the nutty Mayor Adam West of Quahog in Fox’s long-running animated series “Family Guy.” He did a wide range of voice-over work on some TV shows such as Disney Channel’s “Jake and the Neverland Pirates” in recent year.

According to City News Service, the flowers will be placed on West’s star at 6764 Hollywood Blvd on Saturday. He was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 5, 2012.